Ex-CM Hooda calls crop insurance scheme a 'deception' for farmers

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has turned out to be a “deception” for farmers.

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Hooda said grand promises were made when the scheme was launched, but the number of beneficiaries had fallen sharply over the years. He alleged that the Haryana Government had also failed to provide sufficient time for farmers to enrol under the Kharif season crop insurance scheme.

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“The notification, which is usually issued between June 20 and June 25, was released only on July 24, leaving nearly 11.20 lakh farmers barely a week to complete registration,” he said.

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“It appears that not only farmers but even the government has become disillusioned with the scheme. Instead of benefiting farmers, thousands of crores of rupees have gone to private insurance companies,” Hooda alleged.

“As a result, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme declined from around 24 lakh in 2018-19 to 11 lakh in 2024-25,” he said. He also expressed concern that the short registration window, server glitches and procedural formalities could prevent many eligible farmers from submitting their applications.

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Hooda demanded that the government extend the registration deadline, release all pending compensation and provide compensation to farmers promptly whenever required. He also sought an explanation from the BJP government on why compensation under the scheme was declining while insurance premiums continued to increase.

“Insurance companies collect premiums from Haryana’s farmers on time, but there is neither a fixed timeline nor certainty regarding compensation payments. The PM Fasal Bima Yojana has impoverished farmers while enriching insurance companies,” Hooda alleged.