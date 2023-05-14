Ex-CM Hooda, Congress MLAs meet wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

All Congress MLAs of the state, led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state president Udai Bhan, reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers today.

They interacted with the players and assured them of full support. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda was also present on the occasion.

Hooda said the government was testing the patience of the players. “The sportspersons, who have brought glory to the country, are fighting for justice. Players, who are the honour of the country, have been forced by the government to sit on the road. The players who should have performed in the stadium, have been left to protest on the streets,” he said.

Hooda also appealed to the wrestlers to stay patient and peaceful. “They will definitely get justice. There may be a delay in getting justice, but it can’t be denied,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Hooda expressed happiness over the victory of the Congress in Karnataka. He said this was the victory of the hard work of the party leadership and the policies of the party. “This victory will strengthen the party in the entire country and the morale of the workers will get a boost”, he added.

Former CM hails victory in Karnataka