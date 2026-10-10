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Home / Haryana / Ex-CM Hooda gets reprieve as Haryana Cabinet waives Rs 27.18 lakh rent penalty

Ex-CM Hooda gets reprieve as Haryana Cabinet waives Rs 27.18 lakh rent penalty

Hooda has been residing in the government bungalow at House No. 70, Sector 7, which is meant for the Leader of the Opposition, since the results of the Assembly elections were declared in October 2024, though he was appointed to the post in September 2025

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tribune file photo
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The Haryana Cabinet, which met under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday, waived the penal rent of Rs 27.18 lakh due from former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda for overstaying in a government residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

The waiver was agenda item No. 1 at Saturday’s Cabinet meeting.

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Hooda has been residing in the government bungalow at House No. 70, Sector 7, which is meant for the Leader of the Opposition, since the results of the Assembly elections were declared in October 2024, though he was appointed to the post in September 2025. The penal rent had remained outstanding for nearly a year. During the intervening period, he was entitled to only a flat.

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When asked at a press conference whether he had sought a waiver, Hooda said, “Let them not do it… It is a non-issue.”

Earlier, the agenda item concerning the waiver of Hooda’s penal rent came up in March this year but was deferred due to incorrect calculations. At the time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the BJP government was waiving the penal rent for the bungalow in return for the favour Hooda had extended to the saffron party during the Rajya Sabha elections on March 16.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Haryana Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said, “The Leader of Opposition (LoP) has Cabinet rank. He doesn’t have to pay rent, power or water charges. The penal rent applies to the period when he had not been appointed to the post of LoP. It is calculated at 150 times the actual rent.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana Cabinet also waived penal rent amounting to over Rs 38 lakh due from former Haryana Housing Board chairman Rajdeep Singh for overstaying in a government residence in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Singh, a former MLA from Charkhi Dadri, was appointed chairman under the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) quota. At the time, the JJP was allied with the BJP.

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