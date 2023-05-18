Ex-CM: Jan Samvad is CM's monologue

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 17

Former CM and LoP Bhupinder Hooda said the youth of the state were getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime due to the policy failure of the BJP-JJP government.

He was interacting with reporters during his tour of Chidi, Khidwali, Ghuskani, Jinderan and Titoli villages as part of the "Hath se Hath Jodo" campaign of the Congress.

Asked about the Jan Samvad programme, Hooda said it was the Chief Minister's monologue and not public dialogue as the grievances of the residents were not heard at the meetings.

“Today, the state ranks first in unemployment. As many as 1.82 lakh government posts are lying vacant in the state. Due to increasing crime, new investment is also not coming to the state,” he added.