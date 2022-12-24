Ex-councillor's family booked for dowry harassment

Gurugram, December 23
The police have registered an FIR against a man and his family for unnatural sex and dowry harassment on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman at the Civil Lines police station. The complainant told police that her husband had committed unnatural sex on their nuptial night and forced her to do the same during the honeymoon.
The woman in her complaint alleged, besides her husband, his parents, brother and three members of his sister’s family also mentally and physically tortured her continuously for dowry even after taking Rs 44 lakh and jewellery in a marriage which took place a few months ago.
She also accused her father-in-law, an ex-councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), of ditching her family and supporting his other family members in the wrongdoing. The accused have been booked under Section 377 of the IPC for unnatural sex and the Dowry Prohibition Act. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...