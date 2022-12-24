Ex-councillor's family booked for dowry harassment

Gurugram, December 23

The police have registered an FIR against a man and his family for unnatural sex and dowry harassment on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman at the Civil Lines police station. The complainant told police that her husband had committed unnatural sex on their nuptial night and forced her to do the same during the honeymoon.

The woman in her complaint alleged, besides her husband, his parents, brother and three members of his sister’s family also mentally and physically tortured her continuously for dowry even after taking Rs 44 lakh and jewellery in a marriage which took place a few months ago.

She also accused her father-in-law, an ex-councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), of ditching her family and supporting his other family members in the wrongdoing. The accused have been booked under Section 377 of the IPC for unnatural sex and the Dowry Prohibition Act. — IANS

#gurugram