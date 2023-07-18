Ex-Dean of Gurugram University held for sexual harassment

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 17

Dr Dhirender Kaushik, who was the Dean of the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, was arrested today. He was booked for the alleged sexual exploitation of a woman assistant professor on April 29 and was since absconding, said the police.

On Monday afternoon, Dr Kaushik visited the university campus and the police was informed about it. A team led by inspector Suman Sura, SHO of Women Police Station, Sector 51, conducted a raid, but the accused managed to leave the university. The police team finally nabbed him while he was moving about in a car.

“The accused had earlier filed an anticipatory bail petition in a city court, which was rejected. We are questioning him and he will be produced in a court tomorrow,” said Virender Vij, DCP traffic, and crime against women.

As per a complaint filed by the assistant professor, she was repeatedly abused and molested by Dr Kaushik since January 2023. She would avoid him many times, and he tried to humiliate and harass her.

“On April 21, he came to my class and started shouting at me for no fault of mine. He again pressured me to bow down to his sexual desires. He also issued a memo to me for switching my lecture timings. Once, I got 15 minutes late due to a traffic jam. Thereafter, Dr Kaushik repeatedly tried to physically abuse me. When I threatened to lodge a complaint, he said nobody can touch him,” read the complaint.

On April 28, he summoned her to a clerk’s room on the first floor without assigning any reason and started shouting at her. He allegedly threatened to get her services terminated. She then finally approached the police. An FIR was registered against Dr Kaushik under Sections 354-A and 506 of the IPC on April 29.

On behalf of the accused’s lawyer, an anticipatory bail petition was filed in the court on June 14, arguing that he had been implicated.

