Ex-elected members seek early poll for Ambala Cantt Board

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 6

As it has been more than a year since the extended term of elected members of the Cantonment Board ended, the former elected members demand that the elections be conducted at the earliest so that local issues could be raised effectively.

The polls of the Cantonment Board were due in February 2020, but citing administrative reasons, the Ministry of Defence had postponed the elections and the tenure was extended twice for six months each. As per the rules, it couldn’t be stretched further and the board got varied in February last year and currently, a three-member board has been managing the Cantonment Board. Surinder Tiwari, a former elected member, said, “Elections should be conducted at the earliest so that the local issues can be raised effectively by the elected members. The amended Cantonment Act is yet to be tabled in Parliament, we are hopeful that it will be tabled in the coming session and then there should be no further delay in the elections.” Virender Gandhi, former elected from Ward 6, said, “Residents have been facing issues in getting work done. They are not being able to approach the Cantonment Board officials through the elected members and they have to wait for several days for getting petty work done. Already, It has been more than one year and there should not be more delay in the elections. In the absence of adequate funds, the board is also facing issues in carrying out public work in the wards.” Ambala Cantonment Board member Ajay Baweja said, “Till previous elections, the vice-president used to be elected by the elected members but in the next election the voters will directly elect the vice-president too and the number of civilian members will increase to nine from eight, and similarly, the number of nominated members will increase to nine. Currently, a three-member board has been managing the work, we have all powers to take decisions and carry out development projects”, said Baweja, who was the vice-president in the previous term.