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Home / Haryana / Ex-Finance Minister Sampat Singh flays BJP govt over parallel electricity distribution

Ex-Finance Minister Sampat Singh flays BJP govt over parallel electricity distribution

INLD leader accuses Congress of shedding ‘crocodile tears’

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:27 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh. File photo
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Former Finance Minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh has strongly criticised the BJP government over its handling of the parallel electricity distribution licence issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Singh expressed surprise that the state government had neither filed objections before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) nor formally opposed the proposal put forward by the commission.

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Related News: All India Power Engineers Federation backs striking power employees in Haryana

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Singh also criticised the Congress for not submitting any representation at the HERC hearing despite being the principal Opposition party, accusing it of shedding “crocodile tears” over the issue.

He added that the INLD was the only party that had not only fought against the move on the streets but also opposed it before the commission.

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“We are capable of fighting legal battles before constitutional institutions in the interests of people,” Singh said.

He further stated that private operators could focus on profitable commercial and industrial consumers, while public utilities would remain responsible for expensive network infrastructure, rural electrification, agricultural power supply and cross-subsidies for economically weaker sections.

Singh said the ongoing agitation by electricity employees and engineers had disrupted services, reportedly resulting in widespread outages, delays in fault rectification and production losses across industrial areas. He added that Haryana had already suffered losses running into thousands of crores of rupees.

“The INLD will not allow any private company to take over public power utilities at the cost of consumers, farmers, employees and engineers. Public interest, not private profit, must determine the future of Haryana’s electricity sector,” he said.

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