Ex-Financial Commissioner moves CAT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

RK Ranga, former Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Chandigarh, and former Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, has moved the Chandigarh Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against an inquiry report and the order of the government to withhold 25% of his monthly pension admissible to him for a period of three years.

The Bench has issued notices to Secretary, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions, Department of Personnel New Delhi, UPSC, MD, Food Corporation of India, and Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, Chandigarh. In his application, Ranga prayed before the Bench to quash the order dated July 7, 2017 , vide which the disciplinary authority had imposed the penalty.

