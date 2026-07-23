Ex-gram sachiv booked over Rs 5.77 lakh 'embezzlement' in Yamunanagar

Police have registered a case against a former gram sachiv in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 5.77 lakh.

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The alleged embezzlement was carried out through fake bills and receipts linked to the purchase of LED lights and other development works in Gram Panchayat Kharwan in Yamunanagar district.

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A case has been registered against the then gram sachiv, Hemant Kumar, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sadar police station in Jagadhri.

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Complainant Raj Kumar alleged that financial irregularities were committed in the execution of development works undertaken by the gram panchayat in 2010. He claimed that forged bills and receipts were used to show an expenditure of Rs 3.65 lakh on the purchase of LED lights, while another Rs 2.11 lakh was shown as spent on other development works.

According to the complaint, the fabricated documents were used to misappropriate government funds.

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A police official said all relevant documents, including payment records, bills, receipts and the gram panchayat's financial records, would be examined. Statements of officials and others connected with the case would also be recorded.

He added that if the investigation revealed the involvement of any other individual, legal action would be initiated against them as well.

Meanwhile, Hemant Kumar claimed that the matter had already been investigated and that the earlier inquiry did not establish the allegations against him. He told mediapersons that false allegations were now being levelled against him.