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Home / Haryana / Ex-Haryana DGP OP Singh named CEO of SANKALP to lead state’s anti-drug drive focused on youth

Ex-Haryana DGP OP Singh named CEO of SANKALP to lead state’s anti-drug drive focused on youth

The Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the society, while the vice-chairperson will be the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM or the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:32 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Ex-Haryana DGP OP Singh. File photo
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The Haryana Government has notified the constitution of Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge, Awareness and Liberation Programme (SANKALP) Society, which will function as the nodal body for prevention, awareness, coordination, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration relating to substance abuse and narcotics in the state.

The Chief Minister will be the chairperson of the society, while the vice-chairperson will be the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM or the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be OP Singh, retired DGP, Haryana.

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Administrative Secretaries of Home, Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Higher Education, Social Justice and Empowerment, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies, Development and Panchayats, and Law and Legislative Department (Legal Remembrancer) will be ex-officio members.

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Focus on young people

The notification defines “young persons” as those aged 10 to 35 years and specifically identifies protection of young people, future generations and vulnerable groups from substance abuse as one of SANKALP’s objectives. It also seeks to reduce both demand for and supply of narcotics through a coordinated government and community approach.

The society will promote anti-drug awareness at village, ward, school, college and workplace levels, involving youth clubs, local influencers, religious leaders, resident welfare associations and grassroots institutions.

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It will also work towards declaring and sustaining “SANKALP-certified Nasha Mukt Villages and Wards”, with gram panchayats, urban local bodies and district administrations being given a role in the initiative.

Three measurable priorities in first year

The government has prescribed three priority deliverables for the society’s first year. These include a decline in first-time NDPS registrations among persons below 25 years of age, measured against the fixed 2025-26 baseline; creation of operational de-addiction and counselling capacity across the state; and certification of gram panchayats and urban local bodies as SANKALP-certified Nasha Mukt Villages and Wards.

The order says these priorities will not merely be treated as broad objectives. Their performance will be the first item of business at every meeting of the society and its executive committee and will also form the first section of the annual performance report.

No policing powers

While the society will coordinate enforcement-related efforts, it will not have powers of investigation, search, seizure, arrest or detention. These powers will continue to remain with authorities empowered under the NDPS Act, PIT-NDPS Act and other laws.

The society will instead facilitate coordination among enforcement agencies, review data, identify risks, issue inter-agency alerts and track follow-up action. It will also coordinate with Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Customs, Railways and border-guarding forces, with Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau acting as the nodal agency.

Monthly monitoring, state dashboard

An executive committee will function as the operational arm of the society. It will include senior officials from health, education, social justice, women and child development, information and public relations, food and drugs administration, excise and taxation, sports, skill development and the National Health Mission, besides representatives of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau.

The committee will meet at least once every month and conduct monthly performance reviews. District-level NCORD committees (four-tier narco-coordination mechanism constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs), headed by Deputy Commissioners, will also function as District SANKALP Coordination Committees and submit monthly reports for integration into a state dashboard.

The society may establish a Data and Analytics Unit to maintain the dashboard, a State Narcotics Risk Index and related systems. It will also conduct baseline surveys, periodic assessments, and research and impact evaluations and prepare annual state drug status reports.

The notification provides for a dedicated SANKALP Fund, which can receive allocations from the state budget, corporate social responsibility contributions, grants from the Union Government, international agencies and donor institutions, as well as donations and endowments.

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