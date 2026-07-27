Ex-Haryana Education Minister calls for sweeping reforms to NTA, education system

Former Haryana Education Minister and Congress MLA from Jhajjar, Geeta Bhukkal, on Monday questioned the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying transparency in crucial examinations such as NEET could not be ensured unless the agency underwent comprehensive reforms.

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Addressing mediapersons, Bhukkal said she expected the new Union Education Minister, Pralhad Joshi, to improve the education system and fill long-pending vacancies in the department to ensure a transparent and efficient system.

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Referring to the recent student protests that led to the resignation of the then Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhukkal said the Congress had stood firmly with students from the outset. She claimed the government's stance changed following the united agitation by students and the Congress.

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She urged the new Education Minister to introduce reforms to ensure students did not have to stage protests to have their demands addressed. The government should prioritise students' interests and make the education system transparent, accountable and credible, she added.

Expressing concern over the future of the country's youth, Bhukkal said the Centre should provide quality education and better employment opportunities so young people were not forced to migrate through illegal routes.

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She said access to quality education, employment and a positive environment would help keep young people away from social evils such as drug abuse and crime. She urged the Centre to implement concrete policies for the holistic development of the youth.

Earlier, Bhukkal distributed laddoos to newly appointed office-bearers of the Congress Seva Dal at her residence.