Ex-Haryana Speaker again targets Deepender Hooda, objects to his projection as 2029 CM face

Former Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma has again complained against Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, this time objecting to his projection as a chief ministerial candidate for the 2029 state Assembly elections.

He has written a letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Congress state in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh. The letter was sent on September 13 but has surfaced now.

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In the letter, Sharma said the recent observation by Sachin Pilot that the Congress would contest elections under collective leadership, with Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign, was laudable.

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He said it took the party back to its “essential ethos”, where elections were contested on the party’s core ideology rather than around a particular chief ministerial face.

Sharma said projecting a particular face or family was restrictive and could result in “the defects associated with that chief ministerial face”, consequently causing a loss for the party.

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Targeting former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said that in Haryana, the party “had to repeatedly face losses at the hustings owing to the projection of one person, and now his son as the Chief Minister”.

“By such acts the message of the Congress party does not resonate and what sounds and becomes publicly available is the image of the projector himself, which is otherwise quite limiting and does not have a broad sweep as is expected from the socio-economic messaging of the Congress party,” he said.

He said Deepender Hooda had championed the cause of projecting himself as the chief ministerial face for 2029, “which is limiting the outreach of the Congress party and is severely restrictive of a broad based coalition of constituents aligning with the Congress party”.

He called for a collective approach and said the choice of the future CM should be left to the central leadership. He urged the Congress to put an end to what he described as the “enthusiastically damning actions of one person against the party”.

Earlier, in August, Sharma had complained against Deepender’s statement on Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted for his role in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He had sought his removal as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Later, Deepender had issued a clarification on his statement on Sajjan Kumar.