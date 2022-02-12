Ex-IAS officer GL Bailur passes away in London

Chandigarh, February 11
Haryana cadre 1958-batch IAS officer, GL Bailur, passed away in London at the age of 86 years on February 9. He is survived by his wife and three children. He worked with the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.
Recalling his association with Bailur, former J&K Governor, NN Vohra, said: “I am deeply saddened to hear about Bailur’s sudden passing away. Our relations go back to over 60 years ago when he and I joined as Sub-Divisional Magistrates in the erstwhile district Kangra of pre-bifurcated Panjab on the same day in May 1961. He was an extremely competent, devoted, humble, caring and a thorough-bred gentleman whose going away shall be missed by one and all. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and the Lord give Jayanti the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”
