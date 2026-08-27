Ex-INLD Meham MLA ‘Bali Pahalwan’ gets rigorous life term in 15-year-old murder case

A local court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Kapil Rathi on Thursday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to two-time former INLD MLA from Meham Balbir Singh alias Bali Pahalwan and six others, all residents of Mokhra village, by holding them guilty in a 15-year-old murder case. It also imposed a total fine of over Rs 1 lakh on Bali, while the other accused were fined varying amounts.

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Tejvir Ahlawat, advocate for the victim’s family, said the sentences were pronounced under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

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“Earlier, during arguments on the quantum of sentence, Bali Pahalwan sought leniency, stating that he was a heart patient who had undergone surgery and required medical care. However, the court rejected his plea. The court did not consider the case to be among the ‘rarest of rare’ cases and accordingly sentenced him to life imprisonment,” he added.

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Ahlawat said Rs 2 lakh of the total compensation would be given to the family of the victim, Vishnu, while Rs 50,000 each would be provided to the injured in the case.

The case dates back to May 2011, when a clash broke out between two groups at the Kalanaur grain market. Vishnu Ram of Nigana village suffered a gunshot injury during the violence and later succumbed to his injuries. Several others were also injured in the clash.

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“Following a complaint by Vishnu Ram’s relative, the police registered an FIR naming 19 people, including Bali Pahalwan, under various sections of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act. Of the 19 accused, seven have now been convicted. Some of the accused died during the prolonged trial, while others were acquitted by the court,” said the sources.

The case drew attention nationwide when the police attempted to arrest Bali Pahalwan but armed supporters at his native village resisted the police action, with a large number of his supporters gathering in the village.

“Bali Pahalwan later surrendered before the then Rohtak Range IGP V Kamaraja in 2011. He remained in jail for several years before being granted bail,” the sources added.