Ex-judge's son targeted by sextortion gang

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 12

A retired judge’s son, an advocate, was allegedly targeted by a sextortion gang and leaked his objectionable video, recorded through a video call, on social media. Following the complaint of the judge, an FIR was registered at the Sector 18 police station.

“On June 11 around 9.30 pm my son received a video call. He picked up the call in my presence and a girl appeared on the screen and started removing her clothes. My son immediately went off the screen. Later, that unknown woman started forwarding obscene photographs and blackmailed my son, saying that she will post the photographs on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“A case has been registered and the mobile numbers have been put under surveillance. We are investigating,” said SHO Haresh Kumar.