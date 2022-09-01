Ex-Mayor files graft plaint against Panipat MC, seeks probe

Tribune News Service

Panipat, August 31

Former Mayor and BJP leader, Bhupender Singh, today handed over a complaint to Mayor Avneet Kaur (his daughter) and sought vigilance inquiry against the DMC, JE and other officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) for their alleged involvement in the corruption case.

Bhupender Singh alleged that the officials affected subdivision of plots in the Model Town area with an approval from the government and caused revenue loss of crores to the MC. They corrected property tax bills, especially those related to the commercial properties and approved properties on an unauthorised land, he added.

He said in his complaint that the accused tampered with the property ID numbers for affecting the subdivision of property that fell under the rehabilitation scheme of the government. They also issued no dues certificates which was an act of corruption in the MC. The process of subdivisions was carried out through an official login ID without taking approval from the higher officials of the Urban Local Bodies he alleged.

Citing a case, he said a property in Jyoti Colony (an unauthorised settlement on HSVP land) was converted into a commercial property by generating its new property ID. The property tax bill of Rs 9,20,295 in the case was settled by the officials for only Rs 5,760. Citing another case, Singh said that property tax of a vehicle showroom, which was Rs 1.07 crore, had been settled in only Rs 21 lakh. If State Vigilance Bureau would conduct an inquiry, scores of corruption cases in the MC would come to the fore. Avneet Kaur said, “The former Mayor had given a complaint with some evidence that is against some officials, including the DMC, and demand an inquiry into the matter. It is observed that the DMC has been on leave for last few days.”

