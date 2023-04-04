Faridabad: Ex-mining officer fined Rs 60K for delaying cases

Chandigarh, April 3

The Haryana Right to Service (RTS) Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 60,000 in three cases on Balram Singh, an ex-mining officer in Faridabad, who had been delaying cases inordinately.

RTS Secretary said the commission had observed that in a few cases, the delay was evident in the delivery of the Mineral Dealer Licence, notified service under the Haryana RTS Act, 2014, as observed in the monthly performance reports for February and March of the Mines and Geology Department.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the commission called for immediate inquiry into the matter and issued a suo motu notice to the Director, Mines and Geology Department, to share the status report on these cases. He said the delivery of the Mineral Dealer Licence was under the notified service, which should be delivered to the applicant within the timeline of 45 working days. However, in certain cases, applications were found pending for over a period of over one year as well. — TNS

Was issued notices earlier

Three cases of delay in the delivery of the Mineral Dealer Licence were found pending with Balram Singh for over a year despite being issued show-cause notices. The probe indicated lapse on part of Balram, who held the charge till Feb 2023. The allegations were ratified by Director, Mines and Geology.

#faridabad