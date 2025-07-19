Ex-minister flags ‘language-based intimidation’ in Maharashtra

Former minister and BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda has voiced serious concerns over incidents of “language-based intimidation and violence” in Maharashtra, claiming that people from Haryana and other non-Marathi-speaking states were feeling increasingly insecure living and working there.

“Such incidents are not only a threat to the unity and integrity of the country, but also seem to be part of a deliberate attempt to divide citizens along linguistic and regional lines for political mileage,” Murti said here on Wednesday.

He added that these practices must be curbed with immediate effect to maintain national harmony and prevent further polarisation.

The BJP leader said many Haryana natives, who had moved to Maharashtra for employment or business, were now living in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

He urged the Central Government to intervene and ensure the safety of all Indian citizens, irrespective of their native language or state of origin.

“India belongs to all its citizens, and everyone has the right to live and work in any part of the country. Unfortunately, the recent incidents of language-based hostility in Maharashtra have made many feel unsafe. I personally know many individuals from Haryana, who are now worried about their safety. This insecurity is being felt by natives of other states as well,” he added.

Hooda said he was considering filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court to demand strict legal action against language-based intimidation.