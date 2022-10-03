Ex-minister Krishanmurti Hooda launches stir against Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 2

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishanmurti Hooda today launched a campaign against the state government over the issues of unemployment, inflation, discontinuation of social security pension and corruption.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kiloi village here, Krishanmurti said the BJP-JJP coalition government had failed on all fronts.

“Educated youths felt cheated at the hands of the government, which announced to fill thousands of posts in various departments, but hasn’t acted on that promise so far. Social security pension of senior citizens has been stopped by showing them ‘dead’ in official records. The law and order situation has also gone from bad to worse,” he said.

