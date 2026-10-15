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Home / Haryana / Ex-minister raises farmers’ woes with CM Saini, seeks hike in PM Kisan aid

Ex-minister raises farmers’ woes with CM Saini, seeks hike in PM Kisan aid

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda meets Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo
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Former Haryana minister and BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday and apprised him of the concerns and feedback gathered during his visits to various grain markets, particularly regarding the difficulties faced by farmers during the ongoing kharif procurement season.

“During the meeting, I highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers in selling their produce and urged the Chief Minister to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement at the minimum support price (MSP). The CM assured me that officials had been directed to procure every grain of farmers’ produce,” Krishan Murti said.

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The Chief Minister assured him that kharif crops would be procured at the MSP and that farmers would not face any unnecessary hurdles during the procurement process, he added.

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Krishan Murti said he also urged the Chief Minister to send a proposal to the Centre seeking an increase in the annual financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000 to provide greater financial support to farmers.

He said the Chief Minister, while responding to the issues raised, pointed out that the BJP government had been procuring 24 crops at the MSP and would continue to do so in the future.

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Krishan Murti also drew the CM’s attention to reports of fertiliser shortages in some areas and urged him to address the issue to ensure that farmers did not face difficulties in carrying out agricultural operations.

“The CM maintained that there was no shortage of fertilisers across the state and assured me that farmers would not face any such scarcity,” the former minister added.

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