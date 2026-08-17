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Home / Haryana / Ex-minister Sampat Singh seeks FIR against Haryana BJP chief over remarks on Jat community

Ex-minister Sampat Singh seeks FIR against Haryana BJP chief over remarks on Jat community

Seeking action, Sampat Singh alleges that Archana Gupta's remarks were aimed at “promoting enmity between different groups of Jats and non-Jats”

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:15 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana Finance Minister Sampat Singh. File photo
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Former Haryana Finance Minister Sampat Singh has approached the Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking registration of an FIR and legal action against Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta and others over remarks allegedly made at a press conference in Panipat on August 11.

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In his complaint, submitted on Monday, Singh alleged that Gupta's remarks were aimed at “promoting enmity between different groups of Jats and non-Jats” and sought action under Sections 196, 197 and 356(3) and (4) of the BNS.

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The former minister alleged that the BJP leader had described the Jat community as “Vishesh Varg/Special Category” in connection with the regimes of former Chief Ministers Om Prakash Chautala and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and had alleged that only their people and relatives were given government jobs during those regimes.

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Singh further alleged that members of the community had been referred to using derogatory terms and claimed that Gupta had publicly stated that they would not be given jobs under the present regime. The former minister said the remarks had caused resentment among members of the Jat community and alleged that they amounted to an attempt to disturb public tranquillity.

Seeking registration of an FIR, Singh said Sections 196 and 197 BNS were cognizable offences and called for an investigation into the matter. He also sought identification and prosecution of persons who may have “incited, advised and abetted” Gupta to make the alleged statements. He requested that videos of the alleged remarks carried in live television broadcasts and posted on social media be taken down.

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