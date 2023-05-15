Ex-minister seeks release of crop relief to farmers

Rohtak, May 14
Senior Congress leader and former minister Krishan Murti Hooda has asked the government to release compensation to farmers for crop losses due to unseasonal rains.
Murti was addressing a public meeting in Jasia village here today. He said the farmers suffered extensive damage to the crops and they were now eying towards the government for bailing them out of this crisis.
