Ex-minister seeks vote for Sharma

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 12

Former minister and BJP state spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda today conducted a door-to-door campaign at Chamariya village and sought votes for BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma.

Interacting with the electors, Hooda attacked the previous Congress government over lack of jobs.

