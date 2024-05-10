Ex-minister seeks votes for Sharma, attacks Congress

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 9

Former minister and senior BJP leader, Manish Grover, sought votes for the party candidate Dr Arvind Sharma while holding poll meetings in Baniyani and the new vegetable market here.

Speaking on the occasion, Grover accused the Congress party of doing dynasty politics and promoting corruption stating that there was a parchi-kharchi system and the Change of Land Use (CLU) industry was being run during the previous Congress regime while the BJP government provided the jobs on merit basis and started an online portal to bring transparency in the system.

“The Congress does not want transparency in the government system hence its leaders are making announcements to abolish the portal system on coming to power but people will not let their wish be fulfilled and will vote for the BJP to keep it in power for the welfare of every section of the society,” said Grover.

He met vegetable sellers and commission agents in the new vegetable market to appeal to them to vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Rohtak