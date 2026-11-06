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Home / Haryana / Ex-minister Shahnawaz Hussain highlights family’s ties with Haryana

Ex-minister Shahnawaz Hussain highlights family’s ties with Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:41 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Former minister Shahnawaz Hussain.
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The wedding reception of Afshan Khan, daughter of Jagadhri Congress MLA and former minister Chaudhary Akram Khan, was held in Jagadhri on Thursday. She married Arbaaz Hussain, son of BJP national spokesperson and former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain.

A large number of guests, including prominent political leaders, attended the reception. Among them were Congress MP and former Union Minister Kumari Selja, MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi, Haryana Chief Minister’s Special Officer (Grievance Redressal) Bhopal Singh Khadri, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Ram Kishan Gurjar, former MLA Arjun Singh, Congress District President (Urban) Devender Singh and Congress District President (Rural) Narpal Singh Gurjar.

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Hussain said social ties transcended political ideologies. He said he had a long-standing and close association with Haryana, adding that his in-laws lived in Sonepat, his eldest son was married in Gurugram and his second son had married the daughter of Chaudhary Akram Khan in Yamunanagar district.

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