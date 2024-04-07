Ex-minister to file discharge plea in molestation case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 6

Former state Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh has told the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Chandigarh that he would file discharge application in the alleged molestation case registered against him on a complaint of a woman coach.

The submission on behalf of the accused was made through his counsel Siddharth Pandit in the court on Saturday. He said he required time for the examination of the documents for the filing of the discharge plea.

The woman complainant had already submitted arguments before the court for adjudication of the application under Section 209 of the CrPc for committal of the case to the Court of Session for trial and for the framing of charges.

The police registered a case against the former minister on the complaint of a junior woman coach on December 31, 2022.

In the complaint lodged with the Chandigarh Police, the woman junior coach had alleged that the former minister, Sandeep Singh, had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. When she resisted, he allegedly pushed her and tore her T-shirt also. She, however, managed to escape.

The woman coach moved an application under Section 209 of the CrPC for committal of the case to the Court of Sessions Judge for trial through her counsel Deepanshu Bansal.

The former minister appeared before the court on Saturday when the case was listed for arguments on the applications.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.