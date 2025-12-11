Ex-minister urges state to drop punitive stance

Former Minister and national patron of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Prof Sampat Singh has urged Haryana Government to withdraw what he called its punitive approach towards striking doctors and instead address the systemic failures that have led to a breakdown in essential medical services across the state.

Commenting on the doctors’ strike, now in its third day, Prof Singh said the government had failed to issue orders implementing commitments it had previously announced. Doctors are seeking promotions based on seniority, timely ACP benefits and sanctioned posts for specialists. “Instead of addressing legitimate demands, the government has adopted a punitive stance, which is condemnable,” he said.

Prof Singh added imposing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on doctors was unjust when the government itself had failed to maintain essential health services.

He said chronic staff shortages, a lack of recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff and delays in upgrading deteriorating hospital infrastructure had severely weakened public healthcare.

“Machines such as ultrasound, CT scan and MRI are unavailable in nearly 75 per cent of government hospitals. Where they do exist, many remain unused due to the lack of specialists,” he said.

He noted several diagnostic services had been handed over to private companies, forcing patients to bear the cost.

Prof Singh criticised the withdrawal of Ayushman Bharat-supported treatments in private hospitals, despite government hospitals lacking functional equipment. “The C-Arm machine at Hisar Civil Hospital has been non-operational for three years, halting critical surgeries,” he said.

Warning that over half of sanctioned medical posts remain vacant, he said attempts to replace doctors with students and junior staff put patients at risk.