Home / Haryana / Ex-minister writes to Speaker, says Budget papers removed from website

A former state finance minister and senior Congress leader, Prof Sampat Singh, has accused the government of removing all documents related to the 2025-26 Budget from its official website. He stated that the documents had been publicly available on https://finhry.gov.in...
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
Prof Sampat Singh.
A former state finance minister and senior Congress leader, Prof Sampat Singh, has accused the government of removing all documents related to the 2025-26 Budget from its official website.

He stated that the documents had been publicly available on https://finhry.gov.in since March 17. However, when he revisited the site to review the demands for grants and detailed expenditure estimates and other relevant documents for the upcoming Budget, he found them missing.

He has also written to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, raising concern about the removal of Budget-related documents from the website of the state Finance Department. He has also asked the Speaker to hold an inquiry into the matter.

He emphasised that the documents had already been tabled in the Assembly, making them public. Their removal from the website deprived residents of their right to examine budget proposals, assess their impact on everyday life, and understand the government's priorities.

He said making such documents accessible online was a key aspect of the government’s e-governance initiative, aimed at fostering transparency. However, their removal amounted to promoting opacity.

The former minister claimed that the government’s action was a reaction to his recent revelations about zero spending on multiple public welfare schemes during the current financial year, as well as his critique of the new proposals.

