Ex-MLA writes to CM over Dabwali drug crisis

Former Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take concrete measures to tackle the drug menace and address long-pending civic issues in Dabwali, ahead of the CM’s visit to the constituency on August 24.

In a two-page letter, Sihag welcomed the Chief Minister’s plan to inaugurate a de-addiction rally in Dabwali, but stressed that symbolic events alone could not solve the deep-rooted problem.

“One rally or one day of awareness cannot change the situation. Long-term planning and strong steps are necessary to save the future of our youth,” he wrote.

Sihag demanded that Dabwali be provided with a full-fledged government de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, saying the town and its adjoining areas along the border with Punjab had become highly vulnerable to drug trafficking.

He suggested regular counselling, skill development, and medical treatment facilities to help drug addicts reintegrate into society.

The former MLA also sought infrastructure and health improvements, including a government sports stadium to encourage youth towards healthy activities; a trauma centre; and better-equipped hospitals.

He urged the state government to expedite pending drinking water projects to address shortages faced by area residents.

Reiterating an old demand, Sihag pressed for Dabwali to get ‘district’ status, saying the move would improve governance and bring administrative services closer to people.

He called for the strengthening of NGOs working in the region, and providing these institutional support in awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

Sihag said drugs had taken a heavy toll on families in Dabwali, with increasing cases of crime linked to addiction. He urged the Chief Minister to declare Dabwali a ‘sensitive zone’, and ensure strict policing to cut supply chains.

“I believe Dabwali’s problems cannot be addressed by temporary steps. Permanent institutions, regular monitoring, and coordinated government action are needed. If Dabwali is given ‘district’ status, it will also strengthen local administration and speed up development,” Sihag said.