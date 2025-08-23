DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ex-MLA writes to CM over Dabwali drug crisis

Ex-MLA writes to CM over Dabwali drug crisis

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Former Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag has urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take concrete measures to tackle the drug menace and address long-pending civic issues in Dabwali, ahead of the CM’s visit to the constituency on August 24.

Advertisement

In a two-page letter, Sihag welcomed the Chief Minister’s plan to inaugurate a de-addiction rally in Dabwali, but stressed that symbolic events alone could not solve the deep-rooted problem.

“One rally or one day of awareness cannot change the situation. Long-term planning and strong steps are necessary to save the future of our youth,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Sihag demanded that Dabwali be provided with a full-fledged government de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, saying the town and its adjoining areas along the border with Punjab had become highly vulnerable to drug trafficking.

He suggested regular counselling, skill development, and medical treatment facilities to help drug addicts reintegrate into society.

Advertisement

The former MLA also sought infrastructure and health improvements, including a government sports stadium to encourage youth towards healthy activities; a trauma centre; and better-equipped hospitals.

He urged the state government to expedite pending drinking water projects to address shortages faced by area residents.

Reiterating an old demand, Sihag pressed for Dabwali to get ‘district’ status, saying the move would improve governance and bring administrative services closer to people.

He called for the strengthening of NGOs working in the region, and providing these institutional support in awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

Sihag said drugs had taken a heavy toll on families in Dabwali, with increasing cases of crime linked to addiction. He urged the Chief Minister to declare Dabwali a ‘sensitive zone’, and ensure strict policing to cut supply chains.

“I believe Dabwali’s problems cannot be addressed by temporary steps. Permanent institutions, regular monitoring, and coordinated government action are needed. If Dabwali is given ‘district’ status, it will also strengthen local administration and speed up development,” Sihag said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts