Ex-MLAs among 56 join Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The Congress got a shot in the arm as 56 leaders, including three former legislators, joined the party here today. They were from the BJP, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The 56 leaders joined the Congress in the presence of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Uday Bhan and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda.

Expressing faith in the policies of the Congress and the leadership of Hooda and Bhan, the leaders said the public was fed up with the “misdeeds” of the BJP-JJP government.

Former legislators Padam Singh Dahiya (Sonepat JJP chief), Bijendra Kadian, alias Billu, (AAP leader) and Mularam Gurjar (JJP leader) were among those who joined the Congress.

Earlier, the state Congress held a satyagraha at the party’s office against the disqualification of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s membership from Parliament.

All Congress MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the party were present and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“There is no place for vengeance in a democracy. The BJP is doing vendetta politics against Rahul Gandhi, but the Congress is ready to fight against it by treading the path of satyagraha,” Hooda told the media.

To a query, he said: “The BJP-JJP government is diverting the attention of the public from burning issues. It should pay attention to the situation in the state and solve people’s problems. Today, farmers are worried because of non-operation of portals in grain markets and non-purchase of mustard. Is the government concerned?”