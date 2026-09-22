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Home / Haryana / Ex-sarpanch booked after ‘victory’ procession in Nuh

Ex-sarpanch booked after ‘victory’ procession in Nuh

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:24 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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According to the police, after his release, Nasru allegedly threatened Zubair and his family.
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A former sarpanch of Naheda village in Nuh allegedly led a procession after being released on bail and threatened the incumbent sarpanch, prompting the police to register a case against him and over 100 others.

The case was registered at the Bichhor police station after videos of the procession, in which supporters were allegedly seen standing on vehicle roofs amid loud DJ music, went viral on social media.

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According to a complaint filed by Naheda sarpanch Zubair, the accused, Nasru, had allegedly embezzled panchayat funds through fraud. Zubair had earlier complained to the BDPO, following which Nasru was arrested, the complaint stated.

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The complainant alleged that Nasru and his family had since harboured a grudge against him. Nasru was granted bail by a Nuh court on September 19.

According to the police, after his release, Nasru allegedly threatened Zubair and his family and led a procession with around 100-120 people. The police said participants were also allegedly seen brandishing pistols.

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