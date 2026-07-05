Ex-sarpanch shot by bike-borne assailants at Fatehabad village in Haryana

A former sarpanch was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at a roadside dhaba in Fatehabad’s Khara Kheri village on Saturday.

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The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Rajender Khileri, said to be a close acquaintance of former Fatehabad MLA and BJP leader Dura Ram. He was also known to have close ties with the family of former Haryana chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.

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According to the police, Khileri was at a roadside dhaba when the attackers arrived on a bike and fired three shots at him from close range before fleeing. He died on the spot.

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A Sadar police station team reached the spot and launched an investigation. The assailants are yet to be identified.

The victim is survived by his wife, a son pursuing a BA degree and a daughter. Active in the political circles, he held considerable sway in village affairs as well as in the Fatehabad Assembly constituency.

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The police suspect the murder could be linked to an old rivalry. Further investigation is underway. — TNS