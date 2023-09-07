Ex-sarpanch shot dead

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, September 6

A former sarpanch of Nahri village, under the jurisdiction of Kundli police station, was shot last night. Enraged over the murder, his family and villagers blocked traffic on the Sonepat-Delhi road today and demanded the arrest of the accused.

MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, ACP Mukesh Jakhar, ACP Jeet Singh and ACP Rahul Dev reached the spot to pacify the protesters and assured them of action against the culprits.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar of Nahri village. He was the sarpanch of the village from 2016 to 2022.

The police have registered a case against 12 persons under Sections 148, 149, 341, 302 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act. The Kundli SHO said the case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s wife.

