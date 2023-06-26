Ex-sarpanch’s son shot dead in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 25

A youth Jai Prakash (27), aka JP, was shot dead by a group of assailants at Nangthala village under the Agroha police station in the district last night. The police registered a case against nine persons in this regard.

According to information, the youth Jai Prakash, son of former sarpanch of the village Satpal, was asleep in his room when the assailants barged into the house and opened fire at him. He tried to escape from the place, but the assailants chased him and shot him dead.

The complainant Satpal said one of the assailants, Balwant, had issued threats to him during the previous panchayat elections. He alleged that panchayat election-related rivalry was the motive behind the murder of his son.

The police registered a case against Balwant, Ashwani, Naveen, Krishan, Suresh, Vinod and three other unknown persons under Sections 302 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and started investigation.