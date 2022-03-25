Ex-SE arrested for corruption

Karnal, March 24
The Karnal police today arrested former Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), Deepak Kinger, from Faridabad.
Kinger and his PA Vikas Sharma were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Civil Lines police allegedly for accepting money, videos of which had gone viral on social media in December.
The FIR was registered on March 14 on the inquiry report of the ADC Yogesh Kumar, who was assigned the inquiry after the surfacing of these videos in December.
His PA has already been arrested and is now in judicial custody. —
