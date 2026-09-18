Ex-serviceman completes Ladakh Marathon in 5 hours, qualifies for Khardung La race

Former Army personnel Sripal Yadav, 58, a resident of Sector 23 in Bhiwani, completed the full Ladakh Marathon, covering 42.2 km at an altitude of 17,619 feet in 5 hours and 20 minutes on September 13.

Buoyed by his performance, Yadav said he had completed the race well within the seven-hour cut-off, making him eligible to participate in the Khardung La Marathon next year. He said the race tested both his physical endurance and mental resilience.

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Born in 1968, Yadav joined the Army in August 1986 and served in the 14 Kumaon Regiment. He retired in January 2004 as a Havildar.

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A long-distance running enthusiast, Yadav has now set his sights on the 72-km Khardung La Marathon. He said he had been training regularly at Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani, running 15 to 20 km on weekdays and extending his Sunday runs to nearly 35 km.

Yadav is also involved in environmental and social initiatives, including tree plantation, water conservation and efforts to increase green cover. He encourages young people to participate in such activities.