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Home / Haryana / Ex-serviceman, daughter injured in blast die; FIR lodged against PNG firm official

Ex-serviceman, daughter injured in blast die; FIR lodged against PNG firm official

Local Municipal Councillor said Hans Nagar residents were complaining about the smell of gas a couple of days before the blast took place

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 07:42 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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IGL officials inspect the PNG pipeline following an explosion at a house in Rewari. Tribune file photo
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Ex-serviceman Satbir Singh Chauhan and his daughter Tannu, who were injured in an explosion at their home in Hans Nagar of Rewari on July 5, have died during treatment.

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A pall of gloom descended on the family as Tannu, who was slated to be married in November, died at a hospital in Delhi and was cremated yesterday, while her father passed away today.

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Meanwhile, the police has registered a case under Sections 288, 287, 125(b) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against an unnamed official of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on the basis of a complaint lodged by Satbir’s wife Madhu.

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In the complaint, Madhu has stated that her husband Satbir was sitting near the entrance gate of their home along with a neighbour Jai Bhagwan.

”I was in the kitchen, while my daughter Tannu was in a room. Tannu switched on the electric iron, which caused a blast followed by fire. My daughter Tannu, husband Satbir, neighbour Jai Bhagwan and 2-year-old niece Khushi got burnt. I also sustained burn injuries as I tried to douse the flames to save them,” said the complainant.

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Madhu pointed out that prior to the blast, her husband had stated that there was a smell of gas near the gate due to its leakage during the testing of a pipeline by IGL company, as a result of which a large quantity of gas had accumulated in their home.

She sought strict action against the officials concerned of the IGL company, alleging that their carelessness had caused the mishap.

Local Municipal Councillor Devender Sharma said the residents of the area were complaining about the smell of gas a couple of days before the blast took place.

”After the blast, senior officials of the IGL company visited the site. Following that, some corrective measures were taken and the smell disappeared,” he stated.

Sharma maintained that strict action should be taken against those responsible for the serious lapse and effective steps should be taken to ensure the safety and security of residents in future.

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