Sonepat ex-serviceman gets life term for killing son

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 6

A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajay Parashar on Friday awarded a rigorous life term to an ex-serviceman for murdering his 25-year-old son in Jahri village of the district. The court also fined him Rs 50,000.

District Attorney Suresh Khatri said the incident was reported to the police on June 10, 2020. The court had also ordered in case of the non-payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo further imprisonment of two years, he added.

In her police statement, Kamlesh, mother of deceased Rahul, said there was some dispute over the distribution of property among her son Rahul and her husband Rampat, following which the latter used a sharp weapon to attack the victim, killing him on the spot. After getting information, Sadar SHO and his team booked Rampat under Section 302, IPC, and arrested him.