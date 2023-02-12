 Ex-SHO, cops booked for murder bid in Gurugram village : The Tribune India

Ex-SHO, cops booked for murder bid in Gurugram village

In 2013, a police team led by the Station House Officer, Tauru, conducted a raid at the house of Abid, a resident of Mohammadpur Ahir village, and not only allegedly thrashed Abid brutally, but also shot him.



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 11

In 2013, a police team led by the Station House Officer, Tauru, conducted a raid at the house of Abid, a resident of Mohammadpur Ahir village, and not only allegedly thrashed Abid brutally, but also shot him. After getting the bullet shot, Abid fell down on the ground and after presuming him dead the police team returned from the spot, but he was alive.

The incident took place in 2013 and following the order of the court, an FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter. Inspector Sandeep Mor, SHO, Tauru Sadar Police Station

Abid is still being treated and his brother Saheed moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the policemen and the court took a serious note in the case and ordered an FIR against them. Following the court order, an FIR was registered after nearly 10 years at the Tauru Sadar police station on Thursday against the seven policemen who were named, including the then SHO, and eight unidentified cops.

According to the complaint filed by Saheed, it was on the night of August 14, 2013, a police team forcibly entered his house and the cops surrounded his brother Abid, who was sleeping on the cot and shot him. When Abid raised an alarm, the police attacked him with gun butts and broke his arm and spinal cord.

“When the villagers gathered and opposed the assault, the then SHO, Sanjay Kumar, said they eliminated Abid and asked to bury his body. The police team left, presuming Abid was dead, but my brother was alive. After about 10 minutes, when seriously injured Abid regained consciousness, he was taken to Nuh for treatment, where the doctors referred him to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to his critical condition. During the treatment, a bullet was removed from Abid’s body and fractures were also found in the spinal cord and hand. The police team had illegally assaulted Abid”, Saheed said in his complaint.

He further said at that time they also blocked the road and demanded action against the police. They were given assurance by a DSP rank officer, but all in vain. Finally, he moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2013.

The court not only ordered an FIR against the policemen, but also made strict remarks. “To sum up, from the evidence that has come on record and the queries put to the witnesses, the allegations require to be investigated to ascertain whether the 32 bore weapon was fired by the police officials and if fired by them, then how did they manage to get such a weapon,” the court said in the order.

Following the court order, an FIR was registered against the then SHO, Sanjay Kumar, Sub-inspector Surender, investigation officer Rajender, ASI Gajender, constable Mahender, drivers Rupesh and Ashok and eight others under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Sections 25-54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

“The incident took place in 2013 and following the order of the court, an FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter”, said Inspector Sandeep Mor, SHO of the Tauru Sadar police station.

