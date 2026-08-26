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Home / Haryana / Ex-Speaker Kuldeep Sharma alleges gagging at Cong protest in Panchkula

Ex-Speaker Kuldeep Sharma alleges gagging at Cong protest in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:50 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Kuldeep Sharma
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Former Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma on Tuesday alleged that a senior Congress leader didn’t allow him to speak at a protest against Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam in Panchkula on August 19.

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Holding a press conference in Chandigarh, Sharma said, “I was only going to speak against the BJP. The Congress is not a one-man party. It belongs to everyone. Gagging me hurts the party’s internal democracy. The party should be like the Congress of 2005 — a bouquet of all sections of society, representing all castes. I am working for the party to make it a bouquet again.”

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He claimed that he had advocated that Bhupinder Singh Hooda be made the Chief Minister in 2024. “If people didn’t make him one, what can I do? That Congress bouquet has fallen apart,” he said. “I am not a CLU (change of land use)-seeking leader. I am the son of an honest politician. The party should have space for senior leaders,” he said.

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On Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda’s statement on Sajjan Kumar and his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking his (Deepender’s) expulsion from the Congress Working Committee, the former Speaker said when a person had expressed regret, it should be considered a closed chapter. “Before I said anything, the Jalandhar MP and the Punjab Congress chief had raised the issue,” he added.

Taking a jibe at his detractors, he said, “Some politicians have become rich overnight. They are traveling in Land Cruisers.” When asked whether he was talking about leaders of his own party, he said such leaders were there in all the parties.  He asked who the four MLAs were whose votes had been declared invalid in the Rajya Sabha polls in March this year. “We know the names of those who cross-voted. But what about those whose votes were declared invalid?”

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