Gurugram: Ex-staffer of pvt firm held on harassment charge

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 27

The police have arrested former consultant of a private company for allegedly stalking, harassing and threatening a female manager of the same company. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station on Wednesday. The accused was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody.

According to the complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman, Yogender, the accused, had joined the company on April 7 this year as consultant, but due to unsatisfactory delivery of work he was fired on June 13.

“It was an organisational decision, and being the manager I was supposed to carry out the procedure. But after being sacked, Yogender started stalking me. He sent me threatening messages through SMS and e-mail. He also made calls, threatening to kill me,” said the complainant. A police source said the victim was the daughter of a retired colonel.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

“We have arrested the accused who confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and later sent to judicial custody,” said Inspector Ved Prakash, Station House Officer.

