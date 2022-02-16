Ex-student attacks, robs elderly couple in Ambala Cantonment

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 15

An elderly couple suffered knife injuries after a robber attacked them in their house and fled away with some cash and jewellery in Ambala Cantonment last evening.

The victims have been identified as Vinay Kumar Mehta (77), and his wife Anuja, residents of Punjabi Mohalla, Ambala Cantonment.

The accused has been identified as Manish. He is a former student of Vinay Mehta. In his complaint to the police, Vinay Mehta stated that he had been running tuition classes for the past 40 years. Around 6:30 pm last evening, Manish, who used to attend tuition classes around nine years ago, reached their house and started a conversation with Vinay Kumar. Manish informed Vinay that he had been living in Meerut. Later, Manish attacked Vinay’s wife Anuja, threw red chili powder in her face, tied her hands and legs, put a blanket on her and started beating her. Manish demanded Rs 1 lakh and threatened to kill her if the money was not given to him.

“I told him that I didn’t have that much money at that time and I will give it to him after withdrawing the same from the bank in the morning. But he got angry and started stabbing my wife with a knife. He also took away rings and earrings that my wife was wearing and then also attacked me. He took away cash from my pocket. While leaving he also took away our mobile phones”, he added. Later, Vinay raised an alarm and they were rushed to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, for treatment by the neighbours. A case has been registered under Sections 307, 392 and 394 of the IPC at the Ambala Cantonment Police Station. SHO Ambala Cantonment Naresh Kumar said teams had been constituted to nab the accused.