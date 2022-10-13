Ex-Union Minister JP Cong pick for Adampur bypoll

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 12

With the Congress today declaring former Union Minister Jai Prakash (67) as its nominee, Adampur is headed for a high-stakes battle .

The BJP has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi while the AAP has nominated Satinder Singh even as the INLD is yet to decide its candidate. Bhavya is the son of former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and the grandson of former CM Bhajan Lal, whose family has registered 15 victories in a row from Adampur.

Interestingly, all the three main candidates in the fray were in the Congress previously. While Bhavya had contested the last Lok Sabha poll from Hisar as the Congress candidate, Satinder was the party’s candidate from Adampur in the 2014 Assembly poll.

Popular as JP, Jai Prakash is a three-term MP from Hisar. He also remained an MLA from neighbouring Barwala Assembly seat (Hisar district) in 2000 and from Kalayat (Kaithal) in 2014.

Local voters claim that with JP’s entry, the election would no longer be a cakewalk for any candidate. He had contested from Adampur in 2009 when he gave the toughest contest to Kuldeep Bishnoi and reduced his victory margin to 6,015, the lowest for any member of Bhajan Lal’s clan in their 15 victories.

JP started his political career with the Lok Dal when he headed its youth wing Green Brigade. In his electoral debut, he won from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat as the Janata Dal candidate in 1989 when he also served as the Union Minister. In 1996, he won from Hisar on the Haryana Vikas Party’s ticket. He joined the Congress and won the 2000 Assembly poll from Barwala and then got elected as the Hisar MP again in 2004.

Another Congress ticket aspirant, Kurda Ram Nambardar, is learnt to be upset and has called a meeting of his supporters tomorrow to decide his future course. His supporters called JP a “parachute candidate” saying he belonged to Kaithal.

