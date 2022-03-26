Ex-Union Minister plans state tour to garner support

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Jind, March 25

Fuelling speculations about his next political move, BJP leader and ex-Union Minister Birender Singh has said he will tour the state to consolidate support on the issues of empowerment of weaker sections, workers and farmers, and to uproot corruption.

Sitting saffron party MLAs absent The event held to felicitate Birender Singh on him completing 50 years in public life was attended by the leaders of different parties, including INLD’s Abhay Chautala, AAP MP Sushil Gupta, BJP leader and ex-minister Rambilas Sharma, Punjab leader Jagmeet Brar and Congress leaders Krishan Murti Hooda and Subhash Batra besides BKU leader Yudhvir Singh. However, none of the sitting BJP MLAs were present on the occasion.

Addressing supporters at a function organised to felicitate him on 50 years in public life held at Rajiv Gandhi College in Uchana today, Birender said that there was a need to launch a fight for the uplift of the underprivileged.

Expressing his political aspirations, he said: “You must be thinking what I will say in today’s meeting. I will do exactly what you are thinking. Don’t worry.” His remarks have triggered speculations of a churning in Haryana politics though the elections are still three years away.

On the occasion, INLD MLA Abhay Chautala urged Birender to take initiative for the formation of a third front in Haryana, while stating that those attending the programme today were unhappy with the leadership of their respective parties. He said people were awaiting change.

AAP leader Sushil Gupta offered Birender to join hands, saying that they will welcome him into the party fold. BJP state ex-president Ram Bilas Sharma also praised him and said his political career had been spotless.

Birender hailing from Doomarkhan village of Jind has apparently organised the event as a show of his political strength. His son Brijendra Singh is BJP MP from Hisar. Though the event had a tepid response in terms of gathering, it sent out a political message. Birender was awarded a Cabinet berth in the first term of the Modi government when he had left the Congress and joined the BJP. However, his son couldn’t find a place in the Union Cabinet in the second tenure of the BJP government at the Centre.