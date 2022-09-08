Ex-wrestler held with sedative injections in Panipat district

Karnal, September 7
A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Madhuban (Karnal), arrested a man and seized 145 vials of pentazocine lactate injections from Israna in Panipat district.
The arrested man has been identified as Kaushal Kumar, a former national wrestling player who won a silver medal, but had to drop the game after his leg was injured in an accident.
He is a resident of Kaith village in Panipat. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Tahir Hussain, ASP, HSNCB, said they arrested the accused on a tip-off on Tuesday while he was going to sell the injections.
“Owing to the shortage of money, he was involved in this illegal business and had started selling prohibited injections in Panipat and Karnal,” said the ASP.
