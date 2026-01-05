Ex-ZP member raises concern over poor sanitation in Bhiwani

Former Zila Parishad member Ishwar Singh Maan alleges that poor sanitation system and deteriorating basic infrastructure in Bhiwani has been causing inconvenience to the residents of Bhiwani town.

Advertisement

In a memorandum submitted to the Deputy Commissioner at a grievance redressal camp, Maan expressed resentment over the poor condition of major roads and the heaps of garbage accumulated alongside these at several spots in the town.

Advertisement

Specifically pointing out the stretch from Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chowk to Rambagh Road, Shri Ram Pathshala, Hansi Road, and up to Bhim Stadium, Maan demanded immediate construction of footpaths on these roads and clearance of garbage that had been lying there for the past several months.

Advertisement

The former ZP member said that on one hand, Bhiwani was called a hub of sports, while on the other hand, heaps of garbage measuring 20–30 ft could be seen inside the road from the main gate of Bhim Stadium to its far end for the past one year. “Players from across the state come here to pursue their future in sports, but they are forced to pass through filth and foul smell. This was gross negligence on the part of the administration,” he alleged.

Maan further said children from poor families come to study at Shri Ram Pathshala, where stray bulls roam freely, posing a constant danger to the children.