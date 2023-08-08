Exam held peacefully at 68 centres

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 7

The written examination for the Haryana CET Mains phase-II went off peacefully on Monday at 68 centres and no case of cheating was reported. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for Saturday but was held on Monday by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Of total 9,950 candidates, 8,459 appeared for the examinations, 85.01 per cent of the total candidates, said an official. “Our purpose was to conduct the examination in a transparent and fair manner, for which all arrangements were in place. Ashok Kumar, SDM, Indri, was appointed as the nodal officer. Duty magistrates and flying squad kept a constant watch on the examination centres,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

