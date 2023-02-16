 'Exam solver' gang busted; mastermind among 4 held : The Tribune India

'Exam solver' gang busted; mastermind among 4 held

Solved papers after remote access to computer laboratory in Amritsar

Members of the gang arrested by the Panipat police on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, February 15

With the arrest of five persons, the Panipat police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an ‘Exam solver’ gang for allegedly being involved in solving of paper online for the post of trained graduate teacher (TGT) for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), at a hotel in Samalkha here.

The gang members were solving the papers after remote access to a computer lab at Amritsar. Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan while interacting with mediapersons at the police headquarters in the mini-secretariat, said the accused were identified as Manbeer of Amritsar, owner of a computer lab in Amritsar, Kapil of Khanda Kheri village in Hisar, who was the mastermind of the ‘Exam solver’ gang, Harikesh of Umra village, Hisar, Anand of Siwani village in Bhiwani district and Pradeep of Chulli Kalan village in Hisar district.

The police team also seized 17 laptops, 10 chargers, two mouse, six mobile phones, a mobile charger, electricity extension board and a Safari car, the SP said.

Inspector Virender Singh, in-charge CIA-2, and his team received a tip-off that the paper for the post of TGT for KVs was conducted online on Tuesday. Manbeer owned a computer lab in Amritsar and paper was conducted in two shifts at his lab.

But, Manbeer had taken the contract of solving the online papers from some aspirants and his gang was solving papers at Ten Spoon Hotel in Samalkha in the evening shift.

After getting a tip-off, the team raided room number 102 in the hotel and found five youths solving the paper there on the laptops, he said.

It was revealed during the primary investigation that the gang allegedly took Rs 10-12 lakh from the candidates to get them passed, he said.

Kapil, one of the accused, was managing the aspirants in Haryana, while Manbeer was looking after his computer lab, the SP said.

Kapil, who is a clerk in the Railways and posted at Jind, was already arrested by the police for managing the seating of a candidate in the examination for the post of the PTI. A criminal case was registered against him in Hisar district. He was released on bail from jail in March, 2021, in that case, the SP said.Besides, he was also found involved in an online UGC-NET examination held around a few months back, Sawan said.

All accused have been produced in the court today and the court has sent them on three-day police remand.

Primarily, the three accused, who were solving the paper, also disclosed that they had solved six papers in the morning shift and given to Manbeer and Kapil while papers of four candidates were being solved in the evening on the laptops, the SP said.

SP Sawan said prima facie, it was also revealed that the gang had come to Panipat three-four days ago and were solving the papers in the hotel room. The investigation in the matter was under way and the team was grilling the accused to get details of other associates of the gang and collect the details of the aspirants involved in it, the SP said.

