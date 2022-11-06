Examination at 65 centres in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, , November 5

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) was conducted in a peaceful manner at 65 examination centres in the district today except an incident of delayed start of the test and a couple of aspirants complaining of late arrival due to poor transport services.

According to information, the examination started about 30 minutes behind schedule due to the late arrival of the staff meant to conduct the test at the centre located at Tosham Road in the town. The candidates were compensated for the delay and were given additional half an hour to attempt the paper.

In the morning shift, a candidate from Kharkhauda town in Sonepat district and another candidate from Bhiwani district could not appear in the examination due to late arrival at the examination centres. However, they blamed that they started the journey well in advance, but the transport services provided by the state government was the reason behind the delay in reaching the examination centre on time.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh made a surprise inspection of various examination centers set up for the CET.